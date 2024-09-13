PM Narendra Modi Pune Visit: Prime Minister to Inaugurate Shivajinagar to Swargate Metro Line on September 27

The metro work on the Shivajinagar to Swargate route in Pune, Maharashtra, has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the underground section and the new route on September 27. High-ranking officials from the Education and Broadcasting Mandali Sanstha W have stated that a meeting will also be held on the college grounds during the visit.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Pune, the Chief Secretary held a video conference with Divisional Commissioners on Wednesday to discuss program planning for the tour.

On Thursday, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar met with officials from various departments to discuss the details of PM Modi’s visit. A follow-up meeting will be held after the tour, where the final planning of the program will be outlined.