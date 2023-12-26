PMC and NMMC on alert after rise in Covid-19 cases

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Panvel Municipal Corporation are on alert after the first case of Covid was reported in Kharghar last week. The report of the new variant has not yet come, said a senior civic official from PMC. Dr. Anand Gosavi, the medical health officer of PMC, reported that a 33-year-old resident of Vastu Vihar in Sector 16, Kharghar, tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, a case of swine flu was reported in Kalamboli node on Friday. Following cases of new variants of Covid, Ganesh Deshmukh, the Commissioner of PMC, urged residents to use masks before venturing into crowded places due to the increasing prevalence of contagious diseases. After the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the PMC area, the PMC Commissioner has instructed all municipal and health personnel, including PMC administration, to be ready for the fight against the coronavirus. The state government's guidelines are being closely followed, and a review of COVID-19 beds in government and private hospitals in the PMC region has been reviewed.

Dr. Anand Gosavi, along with PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, stated that there are a total of 1291 beds available for COVID-19 patients in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, including 789 ICU beds. Meanwhile, Rajesh Narvekar, the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, conducted a comprehensive review of health infrastructure. During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the immediate installation of 60 ventilator-equipped ICU beds, 60 ICU beds, 200 oxygen beds, and 200 regular beds. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of conducting COVID tests for suspected patients arriving at OPD every day. Dr Dhanvantari Ghadge of NMMC who is looking after the vaccine drive in the city says that nasal vaccine iNCOVACC is available at all health centres. “At present, we came focusing on people who have not taken the booster dose of Covid vaccine.” She added that with the new variant of Covid we have resumed the awareness programme for vaccination.