PMC Sets Budget of Rs 3991.9 Crore With Special Focus on Women Empowerment

The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Ganesh Deshmukh presented a budget of Rs 3991.9 crores for the financial year 2024-25, emphasizing a dedicated focus on women empowerment. Within this allocation, the civic body has earmarked Rs 225.5 crores for women and child development schemes.

One of the flagship initiatives, the PMC Sukanya Scheme, pledges financial support for the holistic development of newborn girls. Eligible Yellow/Orange ration card holders in the PMC area will receive Rs 30,000 upon the birth of a girl child, with an additional Rs 60,000 granted after the arrival of a second daughter, contingent upon parental compliance with family planning measures.Additionally, the PMC will extend financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to young women pursuing higher education abroad, subject to their possession of a Yellow or Orange ration card.

Introducing the Pink Rickshaw Scheme, the civic body will offer training and financial backing to women seeking to enter the auto-rickshaw industry.

In infrastructure development, a substantial provision of Rs 570 crore has been allocated for road concreting, asphalting, and related enhancements. Moreover, funds amounting to Rs 234 crores have been set aside for the construction of the new 'Swarajya' administrative building, with Rs 145 crores designated for the mayor's residence and Rs 38 crores for new ward offices. Additionally, Rs 56 crores have been earmarked for the construction of primary schools and mother and child care hospitals.

To bolster safety, especially for women, the municipality has allocated Rs 165 crores toward various safety initiatives within its jurisdiction.In the education sector, there is a concerted effort towards primary education digitization and the establishment of English medium schools. Addressing water scarcity concerns, Rs 141 crores will be invested in water supply infrastructure, alongside Rs 145 crores reserved for Amrut 2.0 and Rs 18 crores for the Swachh Bharat Yojana. Furthermore, Rs 110 crores have been sanctioned for the development of gardens and parks, with an additional Rs 21 crores allocated for sports ground development.

In the realm of urban development, Rs 200 crores have been allotted for slum redevelopment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Beautification efforts are also prioritized, with a provision of Rs 149 crores allocated for solid waste collection, including necessary materials, vehicles, and manpower. Additionally, Rs 172 crores have been set aside in the budget for sewerage infrastructure.