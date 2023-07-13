PMPML introduces reward scheme to address driver and conductor misbehaviour with passengers

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Private Limited (PMPML) has introduced a new initiative to address misconduct by drivers and conductors. Under this scheme, the transportation authority will offer a Rs 100 reward to individuals who provide evidence and report instances of such behaviour. This initiative aims to encourage citizens to come forward and assist in ensuring the proper conduct of PMPML staff.

“To ensure that drivers and conductors adhere to all regulations while on duty, we have introduced a new initiative and urge citizens to support us. If any driver or conductor is observed using a mobile phone, stopping a bus at a zebra crossing, or operating a bus without a route board, we encourage immediate reporting to PMPML via Email: complaints@pmpml.org or Whatsapp: 9881495589,” PMPML official Twitter handle tweeted in Marathi.

ड्युटीवर असताना चालक किंवा वाहक सर्व नियमांचे पालन करतील याची खात्री करण्यासाठी, आम्ही एक नवीन उपक्रम सुरू केला आहे त्याकरिता आम्ही सर्व नागरिकांना आम्हाला पाठिंबा देण्याची विनंती करतो.

कोणताही चालक किंवा वाहक ड्युटीवर मोबाईल फोन वापरताना, झेब्रा क्रॉसिंगवर बस थांबवताना किंवा रुट… pic.twitter.com/N8ZxvaA7Dl — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) July 12, 2023

“Kindly provide all relevant details such as photos/videos, bus number, route number, location, date, and time when filing a complaint. Valid complaints will be rewarded with ₹100 to the reporting citizen, while the violator will face a fine of ₹1000,” PMPML further highlighted in a tweet.