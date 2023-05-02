PMPML introduces tourist bus service to Pune's religious destinations

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has recently declared the introduction of a dedicated tourist bus service to explore religious and tourist destinations in Pune. The service, which started on May 1, 2023, will operate on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Initially, the service did not receive a positive response from the public because of the expensive ticket prices. In response to passenger feedback on social media, PMPML has decided to reduce ticket prices to Rs 500 per passenger. The Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML made the announcement.

It is expected that the lowered ticket prices will entice more tourists and enhance tourism in the city. Furthermore, PMPML is providing a discount of 100% on the ticket price for five passengers if a group ticket of 33 passengers is purchased.

Passengers can purchase tickets at multiple PMPML bus stations, such as Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Station, Swargate, Katraj, Hadapsar, Bhosari Bus Stand, Nigdi, and Manpa Bhawan.

In the event of unforeseen circumstances or an inadequate response to the service, passengers will be permitted to travel on other days, namely the next Saturday, Sunday, or public holiday. Moreover, a guide will be available on each bus to aid the passengers.

The tourist bus service will cover the following routes: