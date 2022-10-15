Police arrests man for attacking priest at ashram

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a priest with a knife at an ashram in Maharashtra's Thane city.

According to the report of PTI, The incident took place at the ashram located in Ramnagar locality of the city on Friday afternoon, senior inspector Sunil Shine of Srinagar police station said.

The accused who was in an inebriated state allegedly attacked the 63-year-old priest with a knife. The victim managed to escape unharmed, he said.

The accused later pelted stones at the ashram. When the victim questioned him about it, he attacked him with a knife, he said. When the attack happened, a man who was present in the ashram intervened and snatched the knife from the accused, the official said.