Police drive against illegal business in Sangli district

Sangli: The police have launched a campaign against illegal businesses. In the last two days, 20 people have been arrested for illegal liquor and 37 people for gambling. Items worth three and a half lakhs have been seized from them.

Superintendent of Police Dixit Gedam had ordered all the police stations including the local crime investigation department to take action against the illegal business. Action was taken against illegal money laundering in various police station limits. Cases were registered against 27 people for illegal stock of liquor. More than a thousand bottles were seized from them. Also, goods worth Rs. 82,000, such as Gavathi liquor chemicals, wood, powder, were seized.

The police also took strict action against the gamblers. 30 persons from the district were arrested and a rickshaw worth Rs. 2 lakh 46 thousand was seized from them. Action was taken against 452 persons under the Motor Vehicle Act. This operation was done by a team of Deputy Superintendent Ajay Tike, Ashok Veerkar, Krishnat Pingle, Ratnakar Ashwini Padma Kadam, Surekha Dugge, Inspector Ajay Sindkar of LCB under the guidance of Superintendent Gedam, Additional Superintendent of Police Mania Bulle.