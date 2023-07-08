Police held four after Adani company's 6,000kg iron bridge stolen from Mumbai

Four people have been detained by Mumbai police for allegedly taking a 6,000 kg iron bridge that had been put over a drain in one of the city's western suburbs. According to the official from Bangur Nagar police station, the 90-foot-long metal structure in Malad (west) was erected by utility business Adani Electricity to transfer enormous power wires.

After a permanent bridge was built over the drain, the temporary structure was moved to another place in the area a few months ago, he said. However, the makeshift bridge was found missing on June 26 following which the power company filed a police complaint, the official said.

During their probe, the police found that the bridge was last seen at its place on June 6. As there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, police scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in nearby areas and found a large vehicle moving in the direction of the bridge on June 11, the official said.

The police then tracked down the vehicle from its registration number. The vehicle had gas-cutting machines which were used to dismantle the bridge and steal iron weighing 6,000 kg, the official said.