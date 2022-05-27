Police Recruitment 2022 will start process after 15 June: Dilip Walse Patil

Many young people in the state are waiting for police recruitment. Many are preparing vigorously for field test, written test. But there was no information about when the state government will announce the dates, when the police recruitment process will be implemented. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has made a big statement on this. There are 50,000 vacancies in the state. At present, recruitment of five and a half thousand children is nearing completion. Seven thousand posts will be filled. The process will start from June 15. After this, a proposal will be submitted to the state cabinet to fill another 15,000 posts, said Walse Patil. The state cabinet will definitely allow this big recruitment. There is a lot of stress on the police, this recruitment is needed to reduce it, said Walse Patil.

