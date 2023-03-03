Police registers case against duo for attacking builder with axe for not paying Rs 1 crore extortion money

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane city registered a case against two men for seriously injuring a builder after he refused to comply with their demand for extortion money of Rs 1 crore, said an official. No one has been arrested yet, he said.

The station house officer of Daighar police station said the accused, identified as Sachin Patil and Gurunath Bhoir, were trying to extort money from the 36-year-old complainant for the past two weeks saying he had earned a lot from his business.

The accused went to the complainant’s home on Wednesday night to extract money from him, said the official. They first tried to bundle him into their car. When he resisted and foiled their attempt, the duo attacked the builder with an axe, leaving him severely injured, said the official.