Police registers FIR against unidentified person after using BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s name to get job in BMC

Bandra Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person after the PA of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar filed a complaint alleging that a person tried to cheat people using Ashish Shelar's name to get them jobs in the BMC. An investigation is underway.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in State Assembly said that we have approved investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crores, of which projects worth Rs 44,000 crores are in Vidarbha alone; 45,000 people will gain employment due to this.

