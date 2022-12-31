Police registers FIR against unidentified person after using BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s name to get job in BMC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2022 12:59 PM 2022-12-31T12:59:47+5:30 2022-12-31T12:59:51+5:30
Bandra Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person after the PA of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar filed a complaint alleging that a person tried to cheat people using Ashish Shelar's name to get them jobs in the BMC. An investigation is underway.
Maharashtra | Bandra Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person after the PA of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar filed a complaint alleging that a person tried to cheat people using Ashish Shelar's name to get them jobs in the BMC. An investigation is underway: Bandra Police— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022