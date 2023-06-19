Police rescue 11 chained labourers from inhumane conditions in Dharashiv district

A distressing event unfolded within the jurisdiction of Dhoki police station in Dharashiv district. In a shocking turn of events, 11 labourers who were hired for well-related work were subjected to inhumane treatment as they were chained and kept as slaves by their employer. Upon receiving information about this incident, the Dhoki police station promptly intervened, successfully rescuing the labourers from their dire situation.

Eleven individuals who were forcibly chained and subjected to slavery hailed from various locations such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Washim, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Buldhana, and Madhya Pradesh. These labourers were illegally employed as slaves in the Wakharwadi and Khamaswadi regions. Fortunately, the police acted swiftly and successfully rescued all the labourers, putting an end to their plight.

The rescued labourers provided detailed information about the treatment they had received to the police. They revealed that Krishna Balu Shinde, Santosh Shivaji Jadhav, and two others had subjected them to beating. Following this, the police arrested four individuals. The police have provided information that further legal action is underway.