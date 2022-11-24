Police search Bhayandar creek for mobile phone in Shraddha Walkar murder case

A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.

The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aftab Poonawala hailed, for a week. The investigators also recorded statements of Walkar and Poonawala's friends, relatives and owners of the flats they had rented, among others.

Delhi Police`s interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed off stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.