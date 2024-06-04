Political Speculations Abound as Devendra Fadnavis Meets Raj Thackeray on the Eve of Lok Sabha Election Results

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence on the eve of the Lok Sabha election results. Fadnavis' sudden meeting with Thackeray on Monday night has triggered discussions in political circles.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes Begins on 48 Seats



Raj Thackeray had joined the Grand Alliance by extending unconditional support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. He also campaigned for the BJP in some places. On the other hand, the Mahayuti used Raj Thackeray's photo in every advertisement for the elections. However, Raj Thackeray has fielded his candidate for the Legislative Council elections announced after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections. The MNS has fielded Abhijit Panse from the Konkan graduate seat of the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced the candidature of sitting MLA Niranjan Davkhare from the constituency on Monday itself. It is being speculated that Fadnavis may have met Thackeray in this context . The meeting is likely to have discussed the MNS withdrawing from the legislative council elections and supporting the BJP. The two leaders are also likely to have discussed exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections and the grand alliance's possible performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.