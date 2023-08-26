Politics needs new definition, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said politics should be redefined as social work, development and nation-building. The senior BJP leader was speaking at a press conference to give information about a seminar for teachers working in tribal areas organised by the Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha with which he is associated.

I always tell MPs, MLAs, Zilla Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti members that this (social work) is politics. We need to redefine politics, he said. Social work, nation-building, development and service is politics. What is going on is only `satta-kaaran' (power politics). We should do power politics, but social work and development will result in social transformation, Gadkari added.

Antyoday mission of Jan Sangh stalwart late Deendayal Upadhyaya was aimed at reaching out to the last man in society and working for his socio-economic transformation, he said.