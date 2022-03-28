Pooja Banerjee shares the first photo of her baby girl Sana

Television actor Pooja Banerjee, who recently became a mother of a baby girl, has treated her fans with a picture of her newborn on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a picture where a cute baby girl can be seen wrapped in a pink soft cloth as she smiles coyly in her sleep. She wore a cute hairband and lying on a soft fur like a mat, which is surrounded by flowers.

Pooja captioned her post, "Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on the 12th of March. Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world... love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr."

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered love and blessings on the newborn.

Earlier, Pooja shared a beautiful post on social media and revealed her daughter's name. She named her daughter Sana.

For those unaware, Pooja is married to Sandeep Sejwal. The couple declared the news about the pregnancy on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

