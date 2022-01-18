Pooja Hegde raises temperature with latest post
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 11:12 PM2022-01-18T23:12:21+5:302022-01-18T23:20:08+5:30
Pooja Hegde decided to set social media on fire with her latest stunning beach picture.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor posted a picture in which she looked gorgeous in a floral, ivory bikini set.
In the caption, she wrote, "Always bringing my own sunshine."
The post was immediately flooded with likes and comments.
Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of fire emoticons.
"You are a sunshine," a fan added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' with co-star Prabhas.
The film was scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, but was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. No new release date has been unveiled yet.
( With inputs from ANI )
