Portion of three-storey building collapses in Borivali, no casualties reported

A portion of a three-storey building collapsed on some vehicles parked around it in Borivali area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon when the structure was being pulled down.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 1 pm in the Kamala Residency building located on L T Road in Vazira Naka area of Borivali West, a fire brigade official said, PTI reported.

It happened when the building was being demolished. Some portion of it fell on the vehicles parked nearby. Four to five vehicles got damaged in the incident, another official said.