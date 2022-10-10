Postal services in Mumbai to function from from 8 am to 8 pm.

Mumbai postal department has announced that around 60 post offices across the city and its suburbs will provide postal services for 12 hours, i.e., from 8 am to 8 pm. The services will be available during the late evening hours instead of the existing 8-hour a-day facility, making it accessible to more working people.

The services will continue on a permanent basis and will help those people who find it difficult to meet their postal needs after their job. The services will be operated from Mumbai's GPO, Dadar, Borivali, Antop Hill, Andheri, Colaba and Post Offices, ensuring that the mails reach people well on time.