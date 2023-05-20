Power outage at Pune hospital leaves patients in distress

Today, a power outage incident was revealed at Kamla Nehru Hospital, which operates under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Shockingly, it was discovered that even the backup generator at the hospital was non-functional. As a result, numerous patients in the hospital had to endure hardships and difficulties.

In recent days, the city has been experiencing continuous power outages. During such situations, it is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation's Electricity Department to ensure the proper functioning of the backup system in the hospital. However, the department has failed to fulfil this duty for Kamla Nehru Hospital, neglecting its crucial role.

On the 20th of May, the hospital experienced a complete power outage, leading to the shutdown of several essential areas. The dialysis centre, operation theatre, children's ward number 16, and OPD numbers 17 and 18 were all affected, along with the cardiology department. Unfortunately, this department houses patients in the ICU as well.

It is noteworthy that the hospital had a generator; however, it was also non-functional as its wiring was damaged. As a result, the hospital was without electricity for over three hours. Unfortunately, this lack of proper management by the municipal corporation resulted in significant suffering for the patients.

According to Srinivasa Kandul, the Chief of the Electricity Department at the Municipal Corporation, there was a disruption in the power supply at Kamla Nehru Hospital. However, efforts are underway to restore the supply. He mentioned that there have been certain technical challenges due to the growing demand for electricity, but they are working on resolving them and ensuring a stable connection.