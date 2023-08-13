Power slipping out of the hands of PM Modi, Amit Shah says, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who is the executive editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana, wrote in his column on Sunday that power was slipping out of the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sounded the poll bugle, telling them, “chale jao (go away)”.“The sand of power is slipping out of the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In 2024, their fist will be empty…,” Raut wrote in his weekly column ‘Rokthok’, published in Saamana.

Meanwhile, Raut recorded in a court his statement in connection with a defamation case filed by him against Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane for allegedly making false remarks.Raut had filed a suit against Rane in April for allegedly making "defamatory, malicious and false" remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in suburban Bhandup on January 15, 2023. The BJP leader had allegedly said Raut's name did not exist in the voters' list and that he (Rane) had helped the latter get elected to the Rajya Sabha when he was in the Shiv Sena.In February, Raut issued a legal notice to Rane demanding evidence to substantiate his claims.