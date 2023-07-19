Praful Patel after attending opposition meet, says NCP integral part of NDA



Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and Praful Patel, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who had previously attended the opposition gathering in Patna last month, were also present at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Soon after attending the meeting Praful Patel said that NCP is an integral part of the NDA and his party will work with the NDA in future. I and Ajit Pawar were present at the NDA meeting along with 38 political parties. NCP is an integral part of NDA. In future, NCP will work with the NDA, he said.

Earlier on Monday, after having rebelled from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Praful Patel met the NCP Chief and said that a request was made to the veteran leader to keep the party united, but he refrained from commenting on the issue.