'Prahar' worker climbs tower to protest against farmer of Sanglud

Akola: Prahar's Akola Metropolitan Vice President Govind Giri protested by climbing a mobile tower to demand that action be taken against a farmer of Sanglud in the taluka, alleging that he caused mental distress by wrongly altering his farm.

The farm is owned by Baban Dongre of Sanglud in Akola taluka and his farm was purchased a few days ago. Meanwhile, Dongre approached the court and the sub-divisional office to cancel the purchase. Even though this case was brought to justice, the farmer Dongre has suffered psychologically due to the wrong manipulation by Mahadev Sarap and Talathi Jaile. Therefore, P Giri has started a protest by climbing the mobile tower, demanding immediate suspension action against both of them.