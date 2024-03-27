Prakash Ambedkar Meets Manoj Jarange Patil in Antarwali Sarati, Discusses LS Polls

Jalna:Manoj Jarange Patil has said that he will talk to the Maratha community and decide on the 30th of March whether to field an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this context, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Adv. Prakash Ambedkar met Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarawali Sarati on Tuesday at midnight and held discussions for about one-and-a-half hours.

On March 24, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil held a state-wide meeting of the community to discuss the issue. Instead of fielding candidates from across the villages, one independent candidate should be fielded from each constituency. Jarange Patil had also suggested that candidates of every caste and religion should be given a chance. Jarange Patil had also said that a meeting of the community will be held in the villages and the community's consensus will be taken on the 30th to decide an independent candidate.

Two days after Manoj Jarange Patil's rally, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar met Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati around 11.45 pm on Tuesday and held discussions. The discussion, which lasted for about one-and-a-half hours, discussed the future direction of the Maratha reservation movement and the Lok Sabha elections.

Meeting means a positive discussion: Ambedkar

"The winds of the Lok Sabha elections are blowing. How to move forward with the Lok Sabha elections? Other issues were discussed. Do you want to contest a joint election? I'll tell you when the time comes. We met and had a positive discussion," he said. Prakash Ambedkar told the media.

I will come out strong: Jarange Patil

"I don't believe in politics. If the society says no and the society says yes, I will come out so strong that they won't take me as lightly in politics as they did in the protests. Though the proposal has come from Vanchit, all the reins have been handed over to the community. The decisions of the village meeting will be known. According to the community, we will clarify the picture on the 30th. We will take a decision on fielding independent candidates from village to village. I believe in the people's movement," Manoj Jarange Patil told the media.