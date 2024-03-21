Maharashtra Seat Sharing:Prakash Ambedkar Seeks Alternatives Following Disappointment from Shiv Sena (UBT)

In a recent press conference, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, sparked discussions within government circles by mentioning the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Raut recalled about past interactions with Balasaheb Ambedkar, highlighting the respect accorded to him as a leader. Raut disclosed that they had presented Ambedkar with a proposal outlining four strategic battles and expressed a desire for collaboration, complaining that Ambedkar did not accept the proposition. Nevertheless, Raut remained optimistic about the possibility of renewed dialogue with Ambedkar, emphasizing the importance of collective leadership in addressing the grievances of the marginalized Dalit community.

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reignited its political activities. Prakash Ambedkar, in discussions with K. Chandrashekhar Rao, explored potential alliances over the phone. Amidst concerns about the fading momentum of the Mahavikas Aghadi, Ambedkar has begun exploring alternative partnerships. There were discussions between Ambedkar and KCR regarding a possible alliance between BRS and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for contesting the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Qadir Maulana, a leader of BRS in Marathwada, visited Ambedkar, further facilitating dialogue between Ambedkar and KCR. Additionally, Ambedkar received invitations from the Chief Minister of Telangana to attend significant government events, reflecting the ongoing efforts to forge political alliances and strengthen coalition dynamics.