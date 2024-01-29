Prakash Ambedkar's Big Claim: Shinde, Pawar and BJP to Contest Separately in Vidhan Sabha Elections

Mumbai: All political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The I.N.D.I.A. alliance has been shocked first by Mamata Banerjee and now by Nitish Kumar's departures. In Maharashtra too, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to take a final call on seat-sharing. In the meantime, even if there is an alliance and alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, everyone on both sides will fight separately in the assembly elections. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and the BJP will also contest separately.

Prakash Ambedkar said, "Uddhav Thackeray is not afraid of anyone. I announced whatever was decided between us. I also released a letter. So far, it has been decided that we will fight together. I don't know what will happen tomorrow. No one will contest the assembly elections together. Both sides will fight separately. Ajit Pawar will fight differently, Eknath Shinde will fight differently and BJP will also fight separately. Parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi will also fight separately. "It is impossible that there will be an alliance for the assembly elections," he said. He was speaking to reporters in Solapur.

Maharashtra is also an important state. There are 48 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) should learn to respect and distribute seats. I can ask for 48 seats to ask for. But after sitting in the meeting, it should be discussed in coordination. Talking outside and meeting communication are different. Today, we are with a strength of 2 lakh in every constituency," Ambedkar said.

"Meanwhile, we are not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We have been invited for a discussion based on all the correspondence that has taken place. Party representatives will go to the meeting on the 30th. INDIA bloc is crumbling. AAP came out, TMC came out and now JD(U) is out. There is a fight between the SP and the Congress. Somewhere, the Congress should introspect. The Congress did not try to tie the knot. Nitish Kumar tried it. I had said that the India alliance will not last long." Ambedkar stated.