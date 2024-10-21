Yogendra Yadav Allegedly Attacked by Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Workers in Akola (Watch Video)

At a recent event in Akola, chaos erupted during a speech by Yogendra Yadav, the convener of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan. Members and activists from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi disrupted the proceedings, cutting short Yadav's speech. The event, themed "Safeguarding Democracy and Your Vote," was underway when Vanchit members stormed the stage, snatching the mic from Yadav, creating a ruckus. The disruption escalated inside the Zilla Parishad building, with videos of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

The situation became tense as a large number of Vanchit workers caused a commotion on stage. Organizers had to form a security ring around Yogendra Yadav to protect him. Chanting slogans like "Jawab do, jawab do," the protesters demanded answers on discussions around the Constitution. Some even threw items on stage, forcing the event to come to a halt. However, the exact reason for Vanchit's protest remains unclear, though they seem to be questioning the content of the constitutional discussions at the event.

In the midst of the chaos, chairs were broken, and the atmosphere turned volatile. The event, organized by the Maharashtra Democratic Forum and Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, aimed to discuss upcoming assembly elections. Yogendra Yadav, known for his leadership in the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan and social activism, was the keynote speaker. Unfortunately, the disruption turned what was supposed to be a peaceful discussion into a scene of unrest.