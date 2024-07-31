Prank Turns Fatal in Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in Satara Over Fake Instagram Boyfriend; Accused Arrested

A tragic incident has unfolded involving a 24-year-old girl from the Wathar police station area, who committed suicide by hanging herself in her home on June 12. The investigation by Wathar station police revealed that the girl had been involved in an online relationship with a boy named Manish through Instagram, which ultimately led to her tragic death. Upon examining the deceased girl’s mobile phone, investigators discovered she had been in a romantic relationship with the boy she believed to be Manish. However, chats indicated that "Manish" was actually a fabricated identity created by a close friend of the deceased, who took to mocking her on an unknown Instagram account. This friend, using the alias Manish, lured the girl into a false relationship and then fabricated a story about Manish's death.

To further instigate the emotional turmoil, the accused friend created a second fake Instagram account under the name Shivam Patil, posing as Manish's father. This fake account spread the news of Manish's supposed death, leading the grieving girl to take her own life. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Cyber Police from Thane and Satara, along with cyber expert Jay Gaikwad, the investigation traced the Instagram accounts back to the girl's friend from Wathar police station. Upon questioning, the friend confessed to creating the fake accounts with the intention of humiliating the deceased girl.

The evidence strongly indicated that the actions of the accused friend contributed to the girl's decision to end her life. As a result, she has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Authorities are urging social media users to be vigilant and carefully verify unknown accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. They emphasize the importance of being cautious and refraining from engaging with unrecognized accounts to avoid potential scams and emotional harm.