Prayers on lips, devotion in hearts, Maha soaks in Ganeshotsav spirit!

Mumbai, Aug 31 After two years of the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Ganeshotsav 2022 started with a big bang, gigantic idols, lavish colourful thematic decorations and piety all over Maharashtra, with celebs, corporates and commoners immersing in the spirit of the 10-day festival, here on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, various state and central cabinet ministers like Narayan Rane, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Bharatiya Janata Party city and state chiefs Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ashish Shelar and other prominent leaders welcomed the elephant-headed Lord Ganesh for the fest amid music, dance, pomp and pageantry.

Several ex-CMs or union ministers like Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Congress state President Nana Patole, city chief Bhai Jagtap, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar, and other well-known leaders also installed big and small idols of Lord Ganesh for worship.

Other celebs like the Ambanis, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Vivek Oberoi, Govinda, Sonali Bendre and many more are celebrating Ganeshotsav with idols at their homes.

Many other celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Rani Mukherjee and others started their day with the customary visit to pray at one of the Ganesh Temples in their vicinity.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the 8 top Ganpati Temples - Ashtavinayak - all 'swayambhu'

