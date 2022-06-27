Preparation of no-confidence motion against Thackeray government?

After getting relief from the Supreme Court, the Shinde group started a meeting at a hotel in Guwahati. At the same time, a no-confidence motion against the Thackeray government is being discussed. On the other hand, the meeting of the BJP's core committee is starting at the residence of Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting is also likely to discuss the BJP's next move. The Shinde faction is likely to ask the governor for a no-confidence motion against the Thackeray government. It is yet to be decided whether the Shinde group will come to Mumbai or their representatives. Shiv Sena has said that if MLAs come to Mumbai, they will come to their side. The Shinde faction has said it supports the Thackeray government.

The Supreme Court today granted relief to the rebel MLAs. Disqualification action will not be taken against MLAs till July 12. However, the Shinde faction or the BJP can bring a no-confidence motion against the Thackeray government. This has not been banned by the court. However, the court said that if any party comes to you against this floor test, we will take immediate action.

In today's hearing of the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Shiv Sena party chief, the state government, the Legislative Secretariat and the Central Government to reply within 5 days. The Supreme Court allowed 16 MLAs to file their replies till the hearing is completed. The Supreme Court has said that no action can be taken against the Shinde group MLAs till the next hearing on July 11. By July 11, 5.30 am, 16 MLAs have been allowed to express their views.