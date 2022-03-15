Prices of chicken and chillies goes up

Holi is just a few days away. The prices of chicken, chillies, eggs, maggi, coffee etc. have gone up on the eve of Holi. Rising inflation seems to have completely wiped out the budgets of all ordinary housewives. Therefore, resentment is being expressed against the government.

Rising chicken and chilli prices

Commodity prices are skyrocketing in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Chicken and chilli prices have also gone up on the backdrop of Holi. In Vasai Virar, the price of chicken has gone up to Rs 300 per kg. The price of chilli has also gone up in Thane. Prices of green chillies have also crossed the 100 mark in the wholesale market. Green chillies, which used to cost Rs 40-50 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 150-160 in the retail market. Due to unseasonal rains, rising prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, the import and export of vegetables in Thane-Mumbai has started to affect.