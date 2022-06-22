Prime Minister Modi visited Saint Tukarama and took Eknath: Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: Political developments in Maharashtra have gained momentum. Many dramatic developments are taking place in the state. Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde's revolt has upset the senior leadership of Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has revolted against the party and taken 40 MLAs out of Maharashtra. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable. Similarly, a tweet made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has caused a stir in the politics of the state.

Against this backdrop, Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government and a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Saint Tukarama and took him to Eknath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended an event in Dehu a few days back. Catching the same thread, Chhagan Bhujbal has responded. Chhagan Bhujbal refrained from elaborating on the political situation in the state. However, after waiting for some time, the whole picture will be clear, he said.

A cabinet meeting of the Mahavikas Aghadi government will be held today. When Chhagan Bhujbal was asked about this meeting, everything seems to be fine. I feel that today's cabinet meeting is as usual. I will not comment on the political developments in the state. Our supreme leader Sharad Pawar is in Mumbai today. They will have a meeting. After that, the role of the party will be decided, said Chhagan Bhujbal. Besides, what happened in Shiv Sena is unexpected. Chhagan Bhujbal also said that something like this happened suddenly when he thought that everything was fine.

Meanwhile, the revolt by Eknath Shinde has caused a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Raising the issue of Hindutva, Eknath Shinde and his fellow Shiv Sena MLAs have arrived in Guwahati to protest against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government. After this, Sanjay Raut tweeted from his official Twitter handle, "The journey of political developments in Maharashtra towards the dismissal of the Legislative Assembly ...". Therefore, it is being said that Sanjay Raut has indirectly signaled the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.