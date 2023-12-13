Prithviraj Chavan asks Maha govt to take up issue of airlines charging exorbitantly for flights to Nagpur

In a recent development, Congress legislator Prithviraj Chavan urged the Maharashtra government on Wednesday to address the issue of airlines imposing high fares for flights to Nagpur. This call comes as the winter session of the state legislature is currently in progress. Chavan has urged the state government to take up the matter with the central authorities to alleviate the financial burden on travelers attending the legislative session in Nagpur.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Chavan attributed the high rise in air fares to the removal of a pre-existed ceiling mechanism by the aviation minister. Congress MLA Amin Patel said hotels in Nagpur have jacked up the rates and charging Rs 20,000 per day.

Earlier, there used to be a ceiling on how much an airline can increase its ticket price. But, the aviation minister has removed this cap and airlines have started charging exorbitantly. This is nothing but black marketing of some emergency situations. The state government should raise the issue with the Centre, Chavan, a former chief minister, said under a point of information in the assembly.

During the railway accident in Odisha, rates of airline tickets had jumped from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000, he said. Patel said hotel operators in Nagpur have seemingly formed a cartel.