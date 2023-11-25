Prithviraj Chavan claims government's collapse led to inability to sustain Maratha Reservation

The political climate regarding Maratha reservation is escalating as the community advocates for their reservation rights, presenting a deadline to the government until December 24. The reservation faces significant opposition from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), leading to a contentious blame game. Although reservation had been granted to the Maratha community, Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan alleges that the government's fall resulted in the inability to sustain the reservation.

In July 2014, I granted a 14% reservation to the Maratha community. Unfortunately, the subsequent government failed to uphold this reservation. The Maratha community can secure reservation using the same formula I employed. I refrain from discussing political allegations surrounding the reservation issue. However, it's crucial to note that this was the first time I raised a question about reservation post-Independence. The matter of reservation was addressed within the legal framework, stated Prithviraj Chavan in a media interaction.

We established a sub-committee within the court. In 2014, we granted the Maratha community 16% reservation with the condition of criminality. During that period, we also allocated 5% reservation to backward Muslims by identifying 50 castes. Unfortunately, our government was brought down, and this reservation could not endure. Subsequently, Devendra Fadnavis attempted to reduce the Maratha reservation from 16% to 12%, but it was a deceptive maneuver. It's crucial for the government to ensure that the issue of reservation does not pollute the social atmosphere, emphasized Prithviraj Chavan.

Yashwantrao Chavan pioneered a politics of social harmony and culture in the state, setting an example for other states to study. Unfortunately, that picture is no longer prevalent. Leaders should not merely visit Yashwantrao Chavan's samadhi for self-immolation as a symbolic gesture; instead, they should commit themselves to the cause regularly. Every morning and evening, such commitment should be evident, expressed Chavan. Regarding Fadnavis' promise to provide reservation to the Dhangar community within 15 days, Chavan remarked, Now they should fulfill their commitment and speak on it.