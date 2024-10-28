Prithviraj Chavan Files Nomination for Karad South Assembly Constituency Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan officially filed his nomination papers for the upcoming elections from the Karad South Assembly Constituency. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has been fielded by the Congress from the Karad South constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), released its first list of 48 candidates on Thursday.

The grand old party has fielded Dr Vishwajeet Kadam from Palus-Kadegaon seat, which is a bastion of the Congress.

#MaharashtraElection2024 | Former CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan files his nomination from Karad South Assembly Constituency.



(Pic: Office of Prithviraj Chavan) pic.twitter.com/MmpYVOIDNi — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Vishwajeet is the son of former Maharashtra Minister late Patangrao Kadam.Leader of Opposition in outgoing Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has been fielded by the party from Bramapuri seat, while Vikas Thakre, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will be the party's candidate from Nagpur West seat.Senior Congress leader Dr Nitin Raut has been fielded from Nagpur North (SC) seat while Balasaheb Thorat will contest the elections from Sangamner seat in the Ahmedanagar district. Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 and the results will be out on November 23.

