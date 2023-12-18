Priya Singh case: Bureaucrat’s son, accused of running over girlfriend, arrested

Ashwajit Gaikwad, accused in the hit-and-run incident in Thane, Maharashtra, was apprehended on Sunday. Gaikwad, the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, faces charges related to mowing down 26-year-old Priya Singh. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to delve into the incident, and the Land Rover Defender, allegedly used in the crime, was seized.

Thane Police confirmed the arrest of the main accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad, along with his associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge. The vehicle involved in the crime was also taken into custody.

The victim, Priya Singh, narrated the harrowing incident on Instagram, recounting a meeting with Gaikwad on December 11. Singh alleged that Gaikwad, whom she had been dating for four-and-a-half years, displayed strange behavior during a private conversation. The situation escalated, leading to physical assault, including slapping, strangulation attempts, and hair-pulling. Singh claimed that Gaikwad's friend pushed her to the ground, prompting her to seek refuge near his car. Shockingly, she asserted that Gaikwad instructed his driver to run her over, resulting in severe injuries, including a broken right leg that required surgery and a rod insertion.

Following Singh's complaint, a case has been registered against Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

In response to the allegations, Ashwajit Gaikwad and his family have refuted the claims, labeling the incident as an attempt to "extort money," according to sources.