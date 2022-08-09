Priyanka Chaturvedi: Give women and child development account to Sanjay Rathod

After the appointment of Sanjay Rathod in the cabinet, the opposition has raised a barrage of criticism. At the same time, BJP is also unhappy with the inclusion of Rathod in the cabinet. Chitra Wagh has also opposed over Rathod being given ministerialship.

Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi while making a scathing comment on Rathod's position in the cabinet, said that he should be given the women and child development portfolio. Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticized that today's Cabinet expansion reflected how anti-women the BJP's ideology is.

Sanjay Rathod's second career as a minister is likely to be very difficult. Because Sanjay Rathod's name was finalized for the cabinet expansion on Tuesday morning, it came under heavy criticism. As soon as Sanjay Rathod was sworn in as a minister in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan, the criticism intensified. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her anger over not getting a single woman in the cabinet. "Shiv Sena had women like Yamini Jadhav, independent Geeta Jain, Manjula Gavit. Not only this, BJP also had Pankaja Munde who was eligible for ministerial post. But still BJP has shown its anti-women ideology by not giving space to women", said Priyanka Chaturvedi.