Priyanka Chopra remembers 'nani' on her birth anniversary, shares throwback picture

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered her maternal grandmother Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri on her birth anniversary on Saturday and recalled fond memories.

The 39-year-old star took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute-throwback picture of her 'nani' on Saturday, "Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always" she wrote along with the picture.

In the picture, Priyanka's nani can be seen reading a newspaper article about her granddaughter.

Priyanka's maternal grandmother passed away in June 2016

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series. Apart from this, the 'Dostana' star has 'It's All Coming Back to Me' and a Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty.

She recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits' along with her husband Nick Jonas.

( With inputs from ANI )

