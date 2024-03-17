Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Concludes in Mumbai (Watch)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Mumbai after a 60-day journey that began in Manipur. Joined by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, the yatra entered Mumbai through the LBS Road Check Point at Mulund before making its way to Dharavi from Sion on the same route.

Supporters claimed the response to Rahul Gandhi's yatra was particularly strong in Mumbai compared to other parts of Maharashtra. Crowds lined the streets to greet the yatra, with people eagerly interacting with Rahul Gandhi, eager to snap photos and take selfies with him. The Dharavi leg of the journey was especially packed, requiring police assistance to navigate through the crowds.

#WATCH | Mumbai: At 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Today, Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will come to an end...This yatra was conducted by him to tell you all the reality of this country. Today, It's very… pic.twitter.com/AskymPb3hQ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Addressing a public gathering in Dharavi on the final day of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the fight against brokers in the country. He condemned the BJP for allegedly fostering civil unrest in Manipur and highlighted Dharavi's importance as a hub of skills in India. He framed the struggle in Dharavi as a battle between skills and brokers, portraying it as a fight against Adani and advocating for justice.

Throughout the 60-day tour, Rahul Gandhi held square meetings across various regions, culminating in Dharavi. He underscored the ongoing injustice faced by the poor, farmers, and laborers, blaming it on the influence of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani. Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's use of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax department, accusing them of running a vast extortion racket.

Priyanka Gandhi, another Congress leader, echoed Rahul Gandhi's sentiments, describing the yatra as an effort to raise awareness about the struggles of ordinary people. She criticized the government's economic policies, alleging they favored industrialists at the expense of the common citizen. Priyanka Gandhi urged the public to recognize the government's purportedly harmful actions and join the fight for justice.