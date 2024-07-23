Pro Govinda League 2024: Dahi Handi Competition Goes Big with Franchisee Model - Details Inside

The annual Pro Govinda Dahi Handi competition, backed by the Maharashtra government, is undergoing a significant transformation this year with the introduction of franchises. Taking inspiration from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro Kabaddi League, the Pro Govinda League 2024 will see wealthy franchisees acquiring entire Govinda pathaks, the teams that build human pyramids to reach a pot of curd suspended high above the ground.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the league on Monday, highlighting its aim to promote the traditional Dahi Handi festival nationwide and encourage participation. "Dahi Handi embodies Maharashtra's rich traditions, bringing communities together," Shinde said.

According to media reports, thirty-two Govinda teams have registered for the pre-qualifiers scheduled for July 27-28 in Thane. The final 16 teams will compete in the main event at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli on August 18. Franchisees have already acquired 12 teams. The Govinda groups will sport team jerseys and new names, like "Thane Tigers" or "Mumbai United," with their traditional names used as suffixes. Formal contracts have been signed, and each group will receive a substantial financial fee in addition to prize money, the exact amount of which will be announced by the Chief Minister.

"It was my dream to transform Dahi Handi into a brand that is recognized nationwide, like the Pro Kabaddi League," said Purvesh Sarnaik, president of the Pro Govinda League and son of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, the league's founder chairman, as quoted by TOI. "We have combined IPL and Pro Kabaddi in this Pro Govinda League."