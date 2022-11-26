Probe report on police response remains 'classified', its suggestions a mystery

Mumbai, Nov 26 Today, 14 years have passed since the dastardly Mumbai terror strikes by 10 Pakistani gunmen for 60 hours on November 26, 2008, but the report of a high-powered probe panel remains buried in the ‘classified section of the officialdom.

The inquiry was conducted by the late Union Home Secretary Ram D. Pradhan who died in July 2020 and retired IPS officer Vappala Balachandran, presently in the USA, into the police response to the deadly terror strikes and their fallouts.

"The report we have prepared was ‘classified' by the then Maharashtra government… I feel it was unnecessary as the people had the right to know what we had recommended," Balchandran told .

In all, the committee had made around 27 recommendations, and suggested measures to improve the intelligence processing and action, said the former RAW officer.

However, though the then Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was keen to release the probe report, submitted in April 2009, suddenly it was treated as a ‘top secret' and ‘classified' without assigning reasons.

Instead, the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party

