Prof Sanjeev Sonawane appointed as vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Sonawane, currently serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

He will continue in this role for the next five years. Prof. Sonawane holds degrees in MSc in Communication and Mathematics, MA in Distance Education, and MP. Ed, and a Ph.D.

Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Sonawane has been honoured with prestigious awards like the Indian Association of Teacher Educators (2019), Mind Tree Helen Keller Award (2016), and Pune Municipal Corporation's Best Teachers Award (2013) for his outstanding achievements in the field of teaching.

He actively participated in conferences, presenting 6 research papers internationally and 23 papers nationally. Additionally, he has authored 15 books covering various topics in education and sports. Prof. Sonawane has also provided guidance to 23 students pursuing their Ph.D. degrees. Recently, he applied for the position of Vice-Chancellor at Savitribai Phule Pune University.