Prominent temples in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar adopt dress code regulations

In recent days, there has been an increasing trend of enforcing dress code regulations at various temples nationwide. Now, it is expected that similar rules will be introduced at certain temples in the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Posters outlining the dress code have been displayed in 20 temples located in the city. As per the reports, these banners have been installed by the Maheshwari Mahila Mandal, an organisation in the city.

In recent days, there has been a growing demand from Hindutva organisations for visitors to wear culturally appropriate attire when entering temples. Signboards have been installed within the temple premises, urging individuals not to don indecent, vulgar, or provocative clothing. These notices can be found in a total of 20 temples, including prominent ones such as Varad Ganesha Temple, Shri Khadkeshwar Mahadev Temple, and Kala Ganapati Temple.

Young women are being politely requested not to wear knee-length skirts and revealing clothing when visiting the temple, as it is considered inappropriate in the context of religious sanctity.