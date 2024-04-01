Property Tax Collection: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Misses Target by 10% in FY 2023-24

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fell short of its property tax collection target by 10% in the fiscal year 2023-24. The civic body collected a total of Rs 716.97 crores during the fiscal year, marking an increase of Rs 83.66 crores compared to the previous year, 2022-2023.In its budget for FY 2023-24, the civic body had aimed to collect Rs 801 crores in property taxes, driven by new property data obtained through a LiDAR survey.

Despite the availability of fresh property data, the collection shortfall amounted to approximately 10% compared to the previous year's record collection of Rs 633.31 crores. The civic body had issued notices to property owners based on data from the LiDAR survey, particularly targeting those who had made structural enhancements without updating their tax payments. Utilizing LiDAR technology, the municipal corporation surveyed over 3.9 lakh properties to document their current status, aiming to improve property tax collection efficiency. For FY 2023-24, the civic body maintained a target of Rs 801 crores in property tax collection. An official from NMMC's Property Tax Collection department stated, "This year, the recovery was properly planned and effectively implemented. The focus was on property tax arrears from the beginning, with lists prepared based on descending arrears to prioritize revenue collection. Follow-up actions were conducted accordingly."

