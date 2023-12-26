Protests for Vidarbha statehood in Nagpur and Buldhana from tomorrow

Nagpur: Despite of being endowed with natural resources, the Vidarbha region has remained backward owing to the selfish lawmakers. The region has been damaged due to farmers' suicide, malnutrition, unemployment, and naxalism. The winter session takes place in Vidarbha but pays no attention to the region's issues. Thus, from the 27th of December, there will be

fasts unto death in Nagpur and Buldhana to demand statehood for Vidarbha, stated Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti's chiefAdv. Vamanrao Chatap in a press conference.



There will be protests via civil disobedience. Samiti's core committee, including Prof. Prabhakar Kondbattunwar, Arun Kedar, Tatyasaheb Mate, Naresh Nimje, Ranjana Mamarde, Adv. Mrunal More, Ashok Patil, Sunit Yerne and Rajendra Satai were present at the conference.

They have demanded separate statehood for Vidarbha till the 31st of December to encourage the development of the region. The samiti will be starting a fast unto death in Nagpur's Samvidhan Chowk from the 27th of December. The protest has support from citizens from various villages and they will be holding rasta rokos in their areas. We will not be withdrawing the protest until the demands are met, stated Chatap.

Public in Buldhana in solidarity

The Samiti's Buldhana branch will also be joining the cause by protesting in the district. Buldhana members wanted to join the protests in Nagpur itself but given the logistical concerns, the committee has permitted them to hold protests in Buldhana itself. Thus, in Nagpur Adv. Chatap, Journalists Prakash Pohare, Ranjana Mamarde, Arun Kedar, Mukesh Masurkar, and Virendra Jaiswal, while in Buldhana Adv Suresh Wankhede, Tejrao Mundhe, Prof. Ram Barote, Vilas Phate, Prakash Awsarmole and Ravikant Aadhav will be sitting for a fast until death.