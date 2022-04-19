Providing security from Centre encroachment on authority of state govt: Dilip Walse Patil

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that providing security by the central government is an encroachment on the authority of the state government. "The state government provides security as per the rules, there is no political decision," he said. The Home Minister has pointed finger on the security of the Center which has been given to many leaders in the state.

There is talk that MNS president Raj will also get security from the Centre. Earlier, Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana also got Y-plus security from the Center. Asked about this, Dilip Walse Patil said, "Recently, the sovereignty of the state has been sidelined and some people have been provided protection by the Centre. This is an encroachment on the rights of the state. They can provide security. Now they have to decide how to use that security."

A letter was written to the state government to increase the security of Raj Thackeray. However, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that he had written a letter to the Centre not to increase security. On this, Dilip Walse Patil said, "All choices are open before them. If a letter is written to the state, it will be processed at the right time and the right decision will be taken. The process of providing security to someone has been decided. "There is a committee at the level of the chief secretary. It consists of police officers, intelligence officers. If there is a threat, they decide on it. The committee has full authority, not any politician."