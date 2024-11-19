Public Holiday On November 20 in Maharashtra: Banks Closed, Essential Services Operational On Voting Day

The Maharashtra government has declared November 20, 2024, as a public holiday across the state in light of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. All government offices, related institutions, and banks will remain closed on this day, and no financial transactions will be processed. To ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote, both government and private offices will be closed.

Mobile and net banking services will remain operational on November 20, 2024, despite banks being closed in Maharashtra for the Assembly elections. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while customers will not be able to conduct in-person banking services like withdrawals, deposits, or cheque clearances, they can still perform financial transactions via mobile and online banking platforms. Customers are advised to complete any necessary banking activities before or after November 20.

Leave Mandatory for Employees to Vote

Mumbai District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani has announced that it is mandatory for all companies to grant leave to their employees on November 20, 2024, to ensure they can vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Companies failing to comply with this directive will face strict action. The holiday aims to uphold the right to vote for every people. However, all emergency services will remain operational during the day.

Polling for 288 Assembly Seats in Maharashtra

Polling for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, 2024. A total of 4,140 candidates are competing for these seats. The results of the election will be declared on November 23, 2024.

