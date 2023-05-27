‘Public will give befitting reply to those boycotting Parliament building inauguration says Eknath Shinde

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday, May 28. The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by several senior ministers, members of 25 political parties, and religious leaders among other dignitaries.With just a day left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Bharatiya Janta Party and the opposition are set to train guns at each other ahead of the event. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu. Addressing the reporters, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on said that some people just want to oppose every good work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he hailed the construction of the new Parliament in record time. “Ek hi Modi, sab ko bhari (sic),” said the CM adding that the public will give an appropriate reply to those opposing the event.

Slamming the opposition for boycotting the new Parliament building inauguration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that they are afraid of PM Modi and what he is doing for the nation and noted that people of the country are intelligent; they will find a solution to those who are experiencing ‘pet dard’.Speaking to the reporters, Shinde said, “Modi initiated the work of the new parliament building in 2019, and the inauguration is taking place in 2023. There are some people who always want to disrupt Modi's work. Modi is overpowering everyone. The Parliament building is being constructed in record time; it's a matter of pride." Shinde further noted that the people of the country are intelligent; they will find a solution to those who are experiencing ‘Pet dard’discomfort. "Over the inauguration, the opposition parties have raised objections saying that the President and not the Prime Minister should inaugurate the new Parliament building. As many as 20 Opposition parties, including Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have issued a boycott call. The government has also received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.