Puja Khedkar Flees to Dubai to Avoid Arrest?

Former IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar fled to Dubai? After her pre-arres bail was dismissed yesterday, she suffered a major setback after a Patiala court in Delhi rejected her bail application on Thursday (August 1). There is a growing speculation that she may have already fled to Dubai to evade potential arrest.

The police was set to decide on Khedkar’s arrest after her pre-arrest bail application was rejected on Thursday, but rumours suggest she may have left the country even before the verdict. Authorities are considering the possibility of launching an international manhunt to apprehend her.

Khedkar, accused of fraud and deception in securing her IAS position, had been facing imminent arrest following the Delhi High Court’s denial of anticipatory bail. The UPSC had lodged a criminal case against her, alleging that she had manipulated her identity, including her parents’ names, to secure a place in the civil service. Furthermore, it is claimed that she exceeded the permissible number of attempts at the UPSC examination by falsely claiming to belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie had issued eight memos to Khedkar for misconduct during her training. These accumulating charges against her intensified the pressure for her arrest.

With the bail application now dismissed, Delhi Police are expected to take swift action to apprehend Khedkar. The possibility of her having escaped the country has added a new dimension to this high-profile case.