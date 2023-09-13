Pune: 14-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 30 lakh ransom

Three individuals have been apprehended by the police on charges of abducting a 14-year-old boy in Pune district, Maharashtra, and subsequently demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from his family.

The police have reported that they successfully rescued the boy. As per their account, the 14-year-old, who happens to be the son of a scrap dealer, was abducted by three individuals on Tuesday morning in the Tathawade area of the neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad township.

On receiving a complaint from the family, a team was formed and during investigation, it was revealed the kidnappers had taken the boy to Saswad. The kidnappers earlier called a relative of the boy and demanded Rs 30 lakh and threatened to kill him if the ransom money was not paid, an official from the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch said.

After tracing the location of the kidnappers, a police team was dispatched. The kidnappers were arrested from Saswad and the boy was rescued from their clutches, he said. The accused were identified by the police as Tejan Lokhande, Arjun Rathod, and Vikas Mhaske. The trio knew that the boy's father was financially well-off and targeted him for quick money, the police said.